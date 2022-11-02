Recent election campaign ads are interesting. Some candidates indicate as reasons for running for office their desire to see improvement in housing and homelessness, building better business conditions, or doing more for people undergoing tough circumstances.
But a couple of postcard ads that arrived in our mailbox take a different direction.
They urge citizens to “flip” most of our current leadership in favor of voting in a slate of those representing a partisan political agenda. Instead of voting for persons who have proven their skill and care in understanding and working in city government, we are to select a block of unproven candidates based on their party affiliation, which also includes a certain religious orientation.
What really strikes me about this has to do with a sharp contrast between forces. One force might be called “active,” and the other, “reactive.” Active forces are those that look ahead, dream of things that will make positive differences, mobilize efforts to improve conditions and welfare in the community. Active forces work hard to acquire resources and implement plans, increasing the quality of life for all citizens.
Reactive forces, however, tend to be judgmental, oftentimes criticizing differences they see, which run counter to their “right” point of view.
Sadly, such forces can be found among certain groups where people define themselves by what they are not, implying that their moral superiority enables them to lord it over others. Instead of emphasizing what they can do to help create positive change, they speak out against others a lot. They use fear, guilt and punishment to whip susceptible people into their way of believing. Their "message" rails against the city which they say is going to hell, unless we elect them to save it from doom.
So, here are the two forces apparent in the upcoming Fairmont election. One seeks to do more to improve our town, going the limit of pursuing options for continuing the town’s mission, being willing to experiment and even fail, realizing that much is learned from our failures.
The other more reactive force pretends perfection, seeking to undermine different approaches in the name of some superior righteousness. In fact, the reactive forces would have no reason to exist were it not for feeding off the active forces. If they didn’t have the differences posed by active forces — the openness to many perspectives and dreams for the future — reactive forces wouldn’t have anything to criticize.
My voting choices this time will steer clear of candidates who seem absolutely “right.”
I will choose candidates who seem willing to discuss positions openly in an atmosphere of respectful dialog. I will not vote for candidates who claim that only one political position is valid, including those who band together to try and take over the political process in one major swoop.
James Norton
Fairmont
