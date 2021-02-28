News of the push from West Virginia Legislators to strip away the state’s income tax should outrage and infuriate every citizen.
The Legislators argue that by removing the income tax that more people and businesses will be willing to move to the state and create new job opportunities for West Virginians who desperately need work. They say that removing the income tax will make it easier for small businesses to start up and grow in West Virginia or move from other states into West Virginia.
This is not the case. This will lead to the mass migration of opportunity from the state as education and other public services lose funding due to the loss of state income taxes, which now fund those services. What would help bring opportunity and support for low-income individuals and small business is the establishment of a state bank. Specialized rates and loans would help support the creation of more small businesses and reinvigorate the lifeforce of West Virginia’s economy.
Coby Roland
Morgantown
