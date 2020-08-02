What is going on here? Elimination of the Drama and Music Programs at FSU is just about the most "nonsensical" decision that I know of. Does this FSU Board of Governors have any real sense of, or care about, the history of these two programs?
What about successful degree graduates in these programs and their ongoing future? And the community commitment/involvement with Music and Drama at FSU? What about all of the scholarships awarded on behalf of the Fine Arts Programs and those who have given on behalf of the Drama and Music?
What about the value of these programs to the University as a whole? Is there any sense of what those of us who are highly involved in the arts are left with if this decision remains? It appears that perpetuation of the Arts in Fairmont and FSU is at a standstill unless something drastically changes with decision making within the next year.
FSU Music and Drama Graduates have long been highly-recognized and a very real part of the state of W.Va. and elsewhere. Graduates in both of these programs hold positions in schools, universities and other positions in many locations both within the state and beyond and have continued to support FSU over many years. This will stop if this decision holds. There will be no more graduates who have been recognized for the highest honors in Education, Performance and Community Arts Development. The History of the FSU Music and Theatre Departments is more than well known for successful productions, concerts, teacher education, contributions to the overall health of the music and theatre programs to the community and finally, community involvement within the University.
Life savings and sacrifices of donors will undoubtedly be going "where"? Scholarships are given for specific purposes: Pursuing a Teaching Degree in Music, Drama etc., Performance Degree, etc. One such contributor is Virginia P. and Richard P. Wellock, long time beloved and well known State, Regional, Community, Civic and Church Musicians who have since passed on. Richard Wellock was chair of the FSU Fine Arts & Music Department for many years. Both Virginia and Richard were Music Faculty Members. The Wellock Scholarship is part of the Music Program's annual scholarship program. Richard and Virginia Wellock did not initiate this scholarship for any other purpose than that of awarding future Teachers in Music. They were so happy to give this money to the Music Program. And Now???
Now what about the value of these programs to the University and commitment of community members in relationship to the FSU Music and Theatre Departments? To think and realize that the community is now subject to the overall elimination of these programs is not even imaginable. Concerts & Productions are well attended, upcoming students who planned to seriously study Music Education, Music Performance and Drama Dept. Degrees and programs now have to go elsewhere.
And why? FSU Music and Theatre is already equipped, up and running beautifully. Yes, perhaps on a smaller scale, but let's get some sense here and adjust, not eliminate. The faculty is second to none. There is an answer. The Board of Governors seems to have a "deaf ear" to all of this. "Enough is Enough" Certainly, there is someone, somewhere who can get into their thinking and reestablish or change these programs so as not to completely eliminate? Please listen .. .it is not too late!
Anne Schooley
Fairmont
