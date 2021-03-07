I am disheartened to learn that the West Virginia legislators are considering a reunification of Pierpont Community & Technical College and Fairmont State University.
Why go backwards? In my professional opinion, reunification will be a huge mistake and is the wrong approach to responding to 21st century needs of students. This will certainly be the case in a post-pandemic environment. One size simply does not fit all. Pierpont is one of only six community colleges (out of 1,105) across the nation to be selected to participate in the National Science Foundation's Project Vision Program.
As you know, Pierpont has been a leader on both the state and national levels. I’ve served as a President at both four-year and two-year institutions, and I will tell you there is a significant difference in how two- and four-year institutions should operate, function, and provide services to students. Universities were not designed, nor are faculty members trained, to provide the appropriate teaching, service, and support to community college level students. This is a fact!
In other words, expecting a 4-year university and its faculty to function and simulate the efforts of a community college is similar to expecting community colleges and its faculty to function and simulate the efforts of high school or elementary schools and teachers. Of course, this makes no sense.
I hope you do realize that if this so-called reunification goes forward, nearly 1/3 of the state’s population will not have access to an open enrollment comprehensive community college. This is simply not the case anywhere else in the entire country. Whatever a student's goal — transfer to a four-year university, an associate degree, certification, midlife career change, personal enrichment, and everything in between — comprehensive community colleges, like Pierpont, are uniquely positioned to help all students achieve it.
All citizens of North Central W.Va. need a true opportunity, not the select few.
Well, the message that legislators will be sending, very loud and clear, to nearly 1/3 of the citizens of the state of West Virginia is that higher education is not for everyone and all students must learn a certain type of way via a university setting. And, you will be sending an even louder message to educators like myself around the country. This will be detrimental to recruiting top talent to the state of West Virginia, which will be a great disservice to the students. By the way, over 50% of all college students across the nation, start their higher education experience at a two-year community college such as Pierpont. The percentages are even greater for people of color.
If it is truly the state‘s goal to equip at least 60% of West Virginians with some form of postsecondary credential before 2030, then I strongly recommend not moving forward with this unification and re-invest in community colleges like Pierpont to help assist the state in realizing it goal. Besides, prior to the pandemic, I was told (on January 3, 2020) by several state officials, including several legislators, that Pierpont would be given the opportunity to truly become an independent community college, serving its 13-county region in North Central West Virginia.
I guess that was just a big lie.
I know I am no longer employed in the great state of West Virginia, but I care about the people of West Virginia.
West Virginians deserve better.
Regards,
Johnny M. Moore, Ph.D.
Former President of Pierpont Community & Technical College (2016-2021)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.