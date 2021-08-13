The quote, “No one cares how much you know until they know how much you care,” has been attributed to Theodore Roosevelt, but no one knows for sure.
After I surrendered my life to Christ at age 11, my life’s dream was to make the world better than I found it.
This is still true today as we face new and greater challenges.
My life now is not where I’ve been but, for where I’m going.
And most importantly, for those of you and also the many friends I’ve met who’ve had faith and trust in me with whole truth to support our community, God has blessed me and my life beyond much more than I deserve.
Most importantly, I was born in America and in Fairmont, West Virginia.
Freedom should be our single best choice in life, and should never be attempted to take it from us for any dishonest purpose.
I have tried to live with the following quoted words, which are written by another author.
“Watch your words, for they become your actions.
Watch your actions, for they become your habits.
Watch your habits, for they become your character.
Watch your character, for it becomes your destiny.
Never tell someone you’ll do something and then fail to follow through with an honest attempt to complete it.
Anything worth living for should also be worth either working for its cause or else dying of old age while praying for its followers of such worthy dreams.
Ed Bunner
White Hall
