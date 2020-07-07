This column has published many letters in the past weeks about Fairmont State University’s Board of Governor’s decision to discontinue the Theatre and Music Education programs
in 2021. I will not try to enumerate the ways I do not agree with this decision because the writers before me stated the reasons so brilliantly and I cannot add any new arguments to their concerns.
I can not understand this ill-conceived decision. I could tell you about all the extraordinary people in the Fine Arts department, from secretaries, to maintenance workers, to the department chairs and to the professors. To say that they all educated each and every student to their full potential and beyond would be an understatement. Of course, all departments on a university campus aspire to this ideal. However, the end product of a university education is no more evident than Theatre and Music, where students put their education on full display for public consumption. This argument may be made for other majors, but no more so than for a play or a concert.
A pall has descended on the campus of Fairmont State University. I noticed the not so subtle changes a few years ago when the football field was no longer a place of community engagement. Community members used to walk around the track, as much for socialization as exercise. Their children would play in the field while mom and dad walked or ran or they would shoot baskets with the college students in the parking lot. The track is no longer there, the basketball hoops are gone the gates are locked.
Rumors swirl as to what is behind this decision. Is WVU going to absorb our university in a few years? Is FSU going to become a technical job churning factory instead of a liberal arts college? Is. Dr. Martin here for some nefarious reason no one can identify?
Forgive me Fairmont State University Board of Governor’s for your idea to destroy programs that bring culture and enlightenment to the community by saying you intend to reimagine the arts for our community.
You don’t give a damn for our community! How do I know this to be true? Just look at your signs erected at the entrances to your university, “ Campus closed to the community.” Truer words were never spoken.
Cathy DeBellis
1997 Fairmont State summa cum laude graduate
Fairmont
