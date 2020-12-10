It is no secret that the party has been slowly hemorrhaging support and accumulating hostility since the 2014 election cycle and this election season was a referendum on the party as a whole. If it has any potential to stay relevant in the state, change needs to happen now.
What the party needs is a revitalization of the values that made it so strong so many decades ago. In essence, get back to the basics of what being a Democrat used to mean when it was the party of FDR: one that is proud that working people and labor are at the forefront. Raising stagnant wages, recovering from economic hardship, and rooting out corporate corruption are all popular ideas in our state.
These issues are about investing in ourselves and were part of the values the party once held. Democrats created a winning formula around them that lasted for decades, but throughout their tenure of power they were lost. And when they were lost, so too was faith in the party. To win over voters and win elections, it needs to be spearheaded by those who seek policies and values that will help lift up everyday people who deserve so much more from our state.
It needs to lead with real policies, open ears, and compassion. A strong message that Democrats want to invest in our own people is both concise and effective. Of course this has to be coupled with a support structure for candidates who truly believe in seeking the change we desperately need.
The most important thing the party could do now is to organize county level infrastructure designed with the purpose of listening to the issues that affect West Virginians every day. This means our party needs to be more inclusive, especially when it comes to our young folks.
As a WVU student, I can feel the pressure on me and my friends to leave our state. Many are forced to choose between mobility and their community. My generation is clamoring for the opportunity to lead and we are determined to fix the home we love.
It is either we get to mold the future of the state or we leave because we feel excluded and do not see the opportunity of having a good life. As a young West Virginian I want a good paying job, I want wise investments in infrastructure, and I want to feel heard.
The way forward for the state party is to recruit us to volunteer, invite us to county meetings, and elevate our voices.
Let us lead.
Aryanna Islam
Fairmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.