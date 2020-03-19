God is in control
We are seeing things happen that we have never seen before. How are you handling it?
Is your faith strong enough to believe God for every need you have? If not, it would do you well to have a talk with God. Make sure all is well between you and Him (that you know all sins are forgiven through Jesus, His Son), then fully trust Him for all things. When you can do that, I know you will be able to say:
“Because the Lord is my Shepherd, I have everything I need! He lets me rest in the meadow grass and leads me beside the quiet streams. He restores my failing health. He helps me do what honors him the most.”
“Even when walking through the dark valley of death I will not be afraid, for you are close beside me, guarding, guiding all the way.”
“You provide delicious food for me in the presence of my enemies. You have welcomed me as your guest; blessings overflow!”
“Your goodness and unfailing kindness shall be with me all of my life, and afterwards I will live with you forever in your home.” Psalm 23 Living Bible
Here are more encouraging words from God Himself:
But now the Lord who created you, O Israel, says, Don’t be afraid, for I have ransomed you; I have called you by name; you are mine. When you go through deep waters and great trouble, I will be with you. When you go through rivers of difficulty, you will not drown! When you walk through the fire of oppression, you will not be burned up--the flames will not consume you. For I am the Lord your God, your Savior, the Holy One of Israel.” Isaiah 43:1-3a Living Bible
“For I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord. They are plans for good and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope. In those days when you pray, I will listen. You will find me when you seek me, if you look for me in earnest.” Jeremiah 29:11-13 Living Bible Note: We can’t expect the first part without the last part (our part).
“And besides, what’s the use of worrying? What good does it do? Will it add a single day to your life? Of course not! And if worry can’t even do such little things as that, what’s the use of worrying over bigger things? Luke 12:25-26 Living Bible (Interesting that Luke was a Physician!)
Live your life, let your light shine for Christ!
Blessings for a great day!
Remember, God is in control!
Joetta Stephen
Fairmont
