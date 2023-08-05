To those who feel cordiality and neighborliness are on their last breath, read on:
On July 31, while meandering in the White Day Creek area, I decided I'd gone far enough south, so in negotiating a U-turn, the shoulder I chose was unwelcome and I became Marooned.
I could tell if I moved in either direction I could overturn or leave myself high and dry.
In no time, Good Samaritan No. 1 appeared. He could tell the car he was driving wasn't able to help me, so off he went home to get his truck and a tow chain.
While waiting for his return, Samaritan No. 2 appeared complete with her water bottle and welcomed refreshment.
Both had perfect timing and the right equipment.
In no time, I was pulled back on the road and on my return direction. I thank each person profusely.
More importantly, they are representatives of a larger community who would do the same turn were they called on to do an equal calling themselves.
Francis McGreevy
Morgantown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.