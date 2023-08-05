To those who feel cordiality and neighborliness are on their last breath, read on:

On July 31, while meandering in the White Day Creek area, I decided I'd gone far enough south, so in negotiating a U-turn, the shoulder I chose was unwelcome and I became Marooned.

I could tell if I moved in either direction I could overturn or leave myself high and dry.

In no time, Good Samaritan No. 1 appeared. He could tell the car he was driving wasn't able to help me, so off he went home to get his truck and a tow chain.

While waiting for his return, Samaritan No. 2 appeared complete with her water bottle and welcomed refreshment.

Both had perfect timing and the right equipment.

In no time, I was pulled back on the road and on my return direction. I thank each person profusely.

More importantly, they are representatives of a larger community who would do the same turn were they called on to do an equal calling themselves.

Francis McGreevy

Morgantown 

