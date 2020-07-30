As I was walking around the East-West Stadium [one recent] morning for my exercise, I started thinking about the history of the stadium.
I ran track here for Pie Davis for four years, from 1946 to 1949. Back then, of course, the track was a cinder base, almost 440 yards, and a fourth mile long. Competition was keen between the local schools, but as a student from East Fairmont High School, we managed to compete very well.
Today, I would like to express my appreciation to the board of education, all the volunteers, and money contributions throughout the years to update this stadium to what it is today.
The field is AstroTurf, the stands have been painted and repaired, the offices expanded, and a new wonderful track made of the latest material.
Last of all is the new scoreboard, which gives the date, time, temperature, and a nice welcome to the many guests. I am fortunate to be walking there after all these years and wanted to express my gratefulness.
Fairmont is a friendly city, a nice place to work, and a great place to live.
Robert "Buck" Thompson
Fairmont
