By this letter, I wish to express to you the satisfaction I have for your carrier, Austin Felton.
He brings the paper early. It is protected with plastic covering. He is dependable and it helps to know I’ll see the paper I pay for in a timely fashion.
He was kind enough to leave a card with his name and address. I’ve sent him a letter/small gift expressing my thanks. I also advised I was telling you of his good work.
You need employees such as Mr. Felton to represent your paper. Blessings on you and yours for a good new year.
Wanda Ashcraft
Shinnston
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.