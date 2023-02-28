The West Virginia Legislature passed, and the governor is salivating to get to sign, a campus concealed carry gun bill permitting college students, faculty and others to be armed with weapons in classrooms and other campus settings. There are some restrictions in the law, but mostly wherever you go on a public university or college campus, you may find yourself surrounded by gun-toting 18-year-olds or older.
One rationale used to support this legislation is Second Amendment rights. Despite the wording of No. 2 specifying states’ rights to form militias, rather than the right of individuals to possess weapons, the Supreme Court has interpreted it as an individual right.
Certainly, the colonists and early settlers in the expanding frontier needed guns to defend home, crops, and livestock against predators of mostly four-legged varieties. My Scottish ancestors settled in the rocky terrain of the Greenbrier Valley years before the American Revolution, and survived the stark hardships of that region included the necessity of firearms. It is easy to see how what was intended as a right granted to states evolved into an individual right. That’s the unfolding nature of history.
The continued unfolding during my childhood and younger years included a steady diet of cowboy movies in which our nation’s indigenous peoples were depicted as evil to the core while the pure, lily-white man was God’s chosen one to rescue us from the hordes of “savages.” There was a superhero to save the day, the white dude mounted on his white stallion, guns blazing on both hips.
It seems that the same image persists. We are still gasping over a former White House occupant’s pretense of being our white savior, ridding us of all the “undesirables” infiltrating our borders. His boasts of being the only one who can save America still echo from a third of our population. The fictitious John Wayne of my early years is now resurrected, costing us dearly as witnessed on January 6, 2021.
Governor Justice’s justification that those “who have firearms and carry permits are ‘law-abiding, good people’” who will be able to thwart mass-shooters smacks of the legend of the superior white-man. The reality is that there are sensible, responsible people of all ages and races, and then, there are others not so well adjusted. There is no way of knowing beforehand which personalities are carrying guns.
It's difficult to resist the suspicion that the governor and legislators’ adopting the concealed gun carry privilege are somehow benefactors of the gun industry’s largess, or that they have failed to consider the impact of their decision on attracting new industries, professionals, students and others coming into West Virginia.
One wonders if the future unfolding of history will shift from focusing exclusively on individual rights, and more toward concentrating on what’s good for the whole society. Perhaps it’s time to evolve in directions that “promote the general Welfare,” a guiding principle that also appears in our Constitution.
James Norton
Fairmont
