Dawn, a U.S. military spouse and mother of two in Germany, loves baby diaper and coupons she receives from "Troopons for our Troops."
Users of Troopons said the coupons they receive give them an appreciable amount of financial assistance.
The postage to send the coupons overseas is made possible by patriotic partners such as Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., which raised more than $338,000 last year alone for the program.
All it takes is for us is a little effort and a stamped envelope. I send mine once a week to avoid coupons from expiring.
Spread the word, so more can help our amazing troops and families overseas. The address is: Troopons for Our Troops, P.O. Box 70, Daytona Beach, FL 32115.
Helen Skrha Serafino
Mannington
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.