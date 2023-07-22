Hertzel in his latest article was referring to his Twitter poll and rejection of Huggins by Gee a 1700+ Twitter followers.
A lot of Bob Huggins fans do not use Twitter and care less about Gee. I being one of them. There are too many social media platforms just to focus on one.
Gee wasn’t good the first time and no better the second chance. First the spread of WVU Medicine has monopolized health care to underpaying nurses and doctors under the guise of expense reduction. Student applications are down with reduced income so instructors at the University will be cut/fired. Second Gee has hired a hatchet man, Wren Baker as athletic director. With Coach Neal Brown in his sights Huggins popped up in his sight first. I believe Gee was honest in his so-called joke it’s a year to year basis with Coach Brown.
If you sneeze in the wrong direction at WVU, you are gone-gone, there is no loyalty. Good luck on support for the cancer center Coach Huggins has been raising money for.
Four men in our family graduated from WVU. My father was 1950 and I was 1974. I did not push WVU on my children. I ended the graduate string. Leadership at the institution is lacking or they are a “nickel short of a happy meal” and Hertzel has joined the crowd. But it’s my opinion and my support dollars as meager as they are.
Robert Lohr
WVY Pharmacy 1974
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.