Wow! What a year 2020 has been!
Most everything that could be disturbing, interrupting, discouraging, and perplexing has taken place in one way or another. We have been placed under temporary house arrest, urged to remain at a six-foot distance from one another, and cover our nose and mouth resembling a Wild West bank robber, causing us to constantly ponder our time schedule of earthly existence.
It has truly been an extraordinary year.
Amid all the unrest and perplexities, we of the Christian faith have looked forward to the reassuring and celebratory season of Christ’s birth. Without that event there would be no Christmas or Christmas season. For some time, in our progressive and intellectual society, some have tried to eliminate the origin of Christmas celebration. But try as they may, it has survived and still welcomes all other religious beliefs to share in the season of giving in varied dimensions.
Long ago in a lowly stable with a manger for a cradle and without any of the niceties of society, the possibility of eternal hope arrived for all mankind. From that day forward, no matter the situation or circumstance, Christians around the world have been given and cherish that precious hope.
Because of the Biblical admonitions to a peaceful and modest lifestyle, Christians have allowed taunters, unbelievers, and often society in general to try and erase the true meaning of Christmas and its story of origin. Oftentimes schools can no longer celebrate Christmas in any fashion. The list goes on as to the relegation to near obscurity the symbols, values, and celebration of Christ’s birth.
In the history of America, when national circumstances have become dire, we have unashamedly called upon God for deliverance. May this never change, no matter the effort to diminish or destroy our American heritage of one nation under God from the very birth of this nation.
Shall we collectively take a deep Christmas breath, fully realize the blessing of our heritage, and revive our joy and unity at this Christmas season. Christ unchallenged remains the reason for the season. All are welcomed to share in this blessed and much needed season of the year 2020. Wishing all a Merry Christmas and a much better New Year.
Elton Slusser
Fairmont
