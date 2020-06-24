"Stay away from that area," is something you may have been told as a child.
You were told it's dangerous. It just happens to be only neighborhood in your town that's predominantly black.
You tuck that memory away as parental guidance from an adult that knows more than you. When a crime happens there, it's because that's where the bad people are. When someone gets killed from there, it's because they came from the bad neighborhood.
You were never told that black people lived there because the blacks-only school was nearby, and was the only one available to them in your county just 70 years ago. You were not told that limited educational opportunities also limit economic mobility. You were not told black people get denied more often for mortgage loans. You were not told that economic struggles and poverty are the primary catalysts for crime and broken homes. You were not told that your grandparents and parents had much different experiences than the grandparents and parents from the bad neighborhood.
You grow up, get a job, get married, have children. You see black people protesting in the streets. You think "Why are they rioting and breaking windows? If they didn't commit crimes, they wouldn't be getting killed. They had the same opportunity as me and I never broke the law."
You're not racist. You have black friends.
You never did anything wrong. But you tell your kids to stay away from the black neighborhood.
Ignorance breeds contempt.
John Archimboldi
Fairmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.