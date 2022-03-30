I mourn the spilling of blood of children, women and men in Ukraine;
I mourn the depths of depravity and reckless disregard toward humanity on the part of dictators desperate for personal fame and glory;
I mourn when the world seems twisted in the direction of dense emotionalism that leaves the quest for truth behind in favor of hate-filled “striking back,” say as on January 6, 2021;
I mourn that far too much of our national politics looks more like hogs at the feeding trough, pushing the other hogs out of the way in order to get the most;
I mourn that much of the legislation that gets passed into law too often greases the hands of those fighting for its adoption;
I mourn the fat-hog oligarchs in our country as well as other lands whose extraordinary wealth stops at nothing to make sure their self-interests take priority over the real needs of others;
I mourn persons who have attained high office through manipulation of the nominating process by lying and cheating; and,
I mourn the horrible vitriol characterizing so much of our public discourse, sometimes erupting in actual violence against those of differing opinion or other God-given characteristics.
Yet, I continue to be encouraged by signs of the human spirit moving in compassionate, thoughtful, disciplined, and creative ways:
The unparalleled acts of heroism and resistance to tyranny in Ukraine;
The first Black woman nominated to the highest court in the land, who unlike a couple of other of the justices, didn’t stoop to lying, but responded as the supremely qualified candidate she is to atrocious assaults directly, simply and calmly — just stating the facts;
The President in office now who, despite the attacks hurled at him, steadily pursues the best possible outcomes for not only our country, but the world;
The mammoth numbers of medical personnel, nurses, doctors, technicians, janitorial staff members, who courageously put themselves on the line to fight the COVID epidemic;
The social service agencies, most of whose professional staff are paid a mere pittance for their work, who keep children safe, provide safe shelter for the homeless, work with the jobless to improve skills and become employable, and improve the quality of life for our nation’s impoverished;
City government and law enforcement when it works toward the welfare of the entire community, reaching out to others with regard for their dignity, and employing creative ways to bring greater harmony and acceptance for all residents, regardless of differences (Those “serving” in the nation’s Capitol could learn much from observing local governmental interaction.); and,
The wondrous, lively saints I am privileged to be with everyday who really give of themselves for the benefit of others through teaching, counseling, marketing, journalism, all advocating for better ways, continuing the task of improving the human condition.
James Norton
Fairmont
