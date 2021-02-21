My Fellow West Virginians:
At a time in our State’s history where we truly need to focus on what is important and not waste time or money on the things that are not, we again find ourselves witnessing a renewed ill-conceived legislative push for creating an Intermediate Court in West Virginia. Citizens of the Mountain State, it’s simple — we don’t need one, it wastes money, and perhaps most importantly, it violates core conservative values. Here’s why and how.
1) WE JUST DON’T NEED IT.
Small states with populations of less than two million residents do not have intermediate courts because the number of inhabitants and corresponding caseloads do not justify the costs. In West Virginia, the total number of appeals in the last 20 years has declined by nearly 70%, from 3,569 in 1999 to 1,163 in 2019, a rate of decline four times the national average. Further, the special interest groups in favor of creating this unnecessary mechanism use as their justification certain appeals that consist of only 13.6% of the total of them.
2) IT’S A WASTE OF MONEY.
Keep in mind that it is multinational special interest groups worth billions of dollars that are lobbying for it. However, the proposed intermediate court will cost West Virginia taxpayers more than $6 million per year in direct costs. Personnel costs make up 75% percent of those costs alone — $4.8 million for judges, lawyers and staff. Moreover, West Virginia taxpayers will spend additional millions of dollars in indirect costs for state departments and agencies that need to appear before the new court, such as the Attorney General, the Department of Health and Human Resources, the Department of Environmental Protection and the Tax Department.
3) IT’S JUST NOT THE RIGHT THING TO DO.
Local government is most accountable to citizens. It doesn't get more local than unbiased citizens who live in your county listening to the facts of the case, applying those facts to the law, and making a just decision. In contrast, adding an intermediate court will provide two opportunities for the defendant to get a decision, one that has already been believed by local citizens to be fair, to be overturned. The intermediate court will force families to wait months or years to be compensated. The defendants will use the threat of this delay to strong-arm West Virginians to accept just a fraction of what is owed, cheating residents and increasing their profits at our expense.
Folks, I beg you to listen, and just think this through. It’s already so hard for the little guy to get treated fairly. It is such an uphill battle just to try to reach a level playing field in a system that disadvantages the victim. Do we really want to fight so hard to be heard, just to find out that once we get our chance, we allowed the other side an additional opportunity to defeat us?
Sean J. Sawyer, Esquire
Higinbotham & Higinbotham PLLC
Fairmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.