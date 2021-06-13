Strange, the things that don’t make sense. Others have felt that way about ideas I’ve expressed, so maybe it’s just part of being human.
One time before retiring, a dear friend, who was not a churchgoer, visited worship one Sunday at the church I was pastoring. Secretly full of pride, I was sure she would be impressed by the high liturgy, the processional with crucifer, torch bearers and Bible bearer, the choral and organ music, and of course, the brilliant sermon. Her response after the service consisted of just three words: “That was weird.” Since retirement, I have come to believe she was correct. Much of what we do in churches doesn’t make sense. Then, however, I was a tad deflated.
Much that Christians say they believe doesn’t make sense to me anymore. There’s that doctrine of Substitutionary Atonement, devised by St. Anselm roughly a thousand years ago. According to this popular belief, even among Christians today, God’s justice, in order to provide forgiveness, needed a pure, untainted sacrifice. Yet, no human could qualify. So, God impregnated a virgin that brought to birth the perfect sacrificial offering to pay the price for human forgiveness.
Thereby, the crucifixion becomes the cost of our redemption. Variations of this same premise have kept this “weird” doctrine alive. Thus, a vast number of Christians insist that in order to be “saved,” you must accept Jesus as having paid the cost of your salvation through his sacrifice in order to be cleansed of your sins. God in this scenario becomes a vicious monster who demands the death of his very own son to vindicate God’s justice. Most good parents must find that idea repulsive. There was a time when I believed it, but it no longer makes sense to me.
Something causing great consternation in the news today doesn’t make sense. It began when Newt Gingrich became Speaker of the House. His philosophy of life, based on Darwin’s theory of evolution and the survival of the fittest, led to a vicious dog fight approach to legislating, rather than the more cooperative, consultative approach of sound diplomacy. The inability of the Senate to make significant progress today directly relates to this view of nature.
Today, science is discovering how the beauty of nature includes harmony and Oneness. Yet, we continue to view life as consisting of opposition and retaliation. Senator Joe Manchin’s attempt to achieve a stronger consensus on the “For the People Act,” is laudable, but the reality is that he’s playing into the hands of those who view power as absolute. Perhaps it was accidental, but one news commentator today said, “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.”
Was it a deliberate utterance, stating the obvious truth? This is not the time to persuade the opposition to work as colleagues. In spite of the many studies indicating that 79% of our citizens favor the passage of Senate Bill 1, Sen. Manchin's goal, honorable as it may be, just doesn’t make sense.
Jim Norton
Fairmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.