The Fairmont Arts and Humanities Commission, of which I am the current president, is financed by the city and in the last 35 years we have presented awards to over 350 local artists, musicians, actors, arts teachers and craftspeople who have long blessed the city with their gifts. We also award county high school and Fairmont State University students just starting their careers in the arts.
We hope we’ve made the city a welcoming home for such artists, both young and old, and are always gladdened that they have richly earned our awards. But since so many of them were first trained and encouraged to become artists at FSU, for this and other reasons we encourage the FSU Board of Governors to reconsider its decision to drop Theatre and Music programs from the university’s curriculum.
In recent days, many, many opponents of the BOG decision have with heart and eloquence expressed objections to this decision on the new Falcons Fighting for the Arts Facebook page. But this should also be said: Any post-high school institution that calls itself a University proclaims that it offers students a grounding in traditional, valued fields of study always associated with universities. Among these fields are the performing arts. You might be some other kind of school but without the arts you aren’t a university.
In addition to gaining skills and knowledge, students who are drawn to music and theatre fiercely enough to commit to years of study grow in self-confidence, persistence, even courage, and like athletes in team sports, they experience the primal joy of being taken into a company of others like themselves. These are no small achievements to take with you through life, no matter which road you take, less travelled or not.
But the plays and concerts these small bands of young artists and their teachers produce are no less important to their audiences from the local community. This is especially true if, like FSU, the school is located in a relatively rural small town, which knows itself blessed to have a University’s theatre and concert hall readily available. And so, for decades our fortunate neighbors have crowded into Wallman and Colebank to experience strong, entertaining productions, enkindling in them the great pleasure that only live plays and music can provide.
But it is surely a fib (to put it kindly) to say that these productions can continue without student majors and minors, not to mention without their mentors from the faculty. You can’t play football without coaches and players and you can’t hear Mahler or see Shakespeare without faculty guiding their young casts. No, we need these students. We need these teachers. We need these plays, these concerts. We need FSU to live up to the U in its name. And so, we urge the BOG to re-examine the meager benefits of its decision — and its terrible costs. After all, funds are fungible, the arts are not.
Jack Hussey
Fairmont
