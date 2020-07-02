I was deeply disappointed when I read the article about the Fall Festival planned for White Hall. After taking part in last year's very successful Pumpkin Festival and now reading you will now consider including a beer tasting event, I wish to disagree with that decision.
I thought last year it was to be a family-friendly festival, but when I remembered that many children who enjoyed the games and the many stroller being pushed around, I thought, "What kind of message does this portray?" Knowing the results of addiction to alcohol in today's world, surely there are better ways to raise money.
Don't we have enough restaurants and bars around to meet that need? Please reconsider this addition to a wonderful chance to enjoy an alcohol-free family event in our town.
Also thanks for mentioning our family's 'Five Mile House.' I am the last of that Nixon family. My father built and ran that establishment in the 1930-40's. In fact, I was born in the upstairs apartment of the Five Mile House, the youngest child of five.
As far as I know, I am the lone White Hall pioneer still living in White Hall. It was called White Hall when I was small, 86 years ago. I attended the Second White Hall School which stood where Conley CPA stands. Luckily, I was able to teach 14 years in the Third White Hall School which is still in use. I do keep up on White Hall news through Claudia Holbert's column and our newspaper.
Patti Connor
White Hall
