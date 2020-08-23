The Friendly City of Fairmont has a huge dilemma, namely the crude social media posts of two city council members, Barry Bledsoe and David Kennedy.
They both have been reprimanded for these comments on social media. They have been called out and censured by fellow members of council to no explanation except to blame others for their primitive comments.
City council, City Manager Valerie Means and City Attorney Kevin Sansalone must change the city's charter to address this 21st century societal issue. No longer must Fairmont residents tolerate racist, homophobic and misogynistic language as representative of their constituency. These men are paid approximately $200 per meeting to represent in a nonpartisan manner for all citizens.
They have been cajoled, pandered to and prayed over to appeal to their better nature.
Mr. Bledsoe and Mr. Kennedy, man up, do the right thing and resign.
Fairmont is no longer the "friendly city."
Cathy DeBellis
Fairmont
