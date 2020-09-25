Thanks to Anthony Horton for being proactive about the lack of code enforcement in Jackson Addition; thanks to Scott Gillespie for being thorough in examining both resident and enforcement perspectives; thanks to Mayor Merrifield for his willingness to follow through and address the situation.
West Virginia’s architectural heritage is attractive and charming when maintained, but quite depressing when left to decay, as too much of it is. This statewide problem no doubt contributes to the hopelessness and depression ubiquitous here. Looking at squalor certainly dampens my mood, particularly contrasted with the picturesque natural beauty in which we live. Same goes for junk and trash in yards: it doesn’t take much money to keep one’s place clean and orderly. Such properties demoralize those living nearby and repel those who might otherwise wish to settle there.
What about simply condemning obviously abandoned properties? If laws and regulations benefit long-gone, unknown, or disinterested, property owners to the detriment of current residents, then take appropriate steps to change those laws and regs. If, as suggested, current employees are siphoning checks for slacker work product, that should be addressed too. The Code Enforcement office should maintain a documentation log on each blighted property, tracking the progress of getting its status corrected. This information should be available to the public.
I’d also add, which I mentioned once before when you did a piece on a local businessman who power-washed the Soup Opera and nearby structures: power-washing downtown and other gathering spots (or sites highly visible from the connector) might be money well spent in the city budget.
Barbara Grigg
Bunner Ridge
