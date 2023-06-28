The production of Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat recently performed by the Fairmont State Town and Gown Players was truly AMAZING!
The large, diverse cast of children and adults sang and danced through the Wallman Hall Theater with such great JOY that became infectious to all at the sold out performance we attended.
The individual and group singing was excellent with all roles being well cast. The evidence is clear. The Town and Gown Players’ hard work paid off hugely as they truly brought Broadway to Fairmont State University! Many thanks and well done!
Fairmont State University is a precious Crown Jewel of Fairmont and Marion County.
Stanard Swihart, MD
Fairmont and Naples, Fla.
