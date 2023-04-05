I would like to comment on the article of February 17, 2023 headline "Officials briefed on safety sweeps" which discusses the Marion County Board of Education.
I would like to thank and express my appreciation to the Board of Education, the Superintendent of Schools, Homeland Security of Marion County, and the County Sheriff's Office and its staff for reviewing the security of all schools in Marion County. These combined efforts to safeguard our schools reminds me of a wise saying in education regarding "The Five Ps — Prior Preparation Prevents Poor Performance!"
We in West Virginia have been fortunate to have had no school shootings to date. As a lifelong educator and retired administrator, I always am concerned about school safety and believe that any school can be protected from violence at any time by consistently following those laws and policies enacted by the WV Legislature and local school system.
Also, school employees must be trained regarding all areas of school safety. It is unimaginable the insecurities that any teacher must feel in knowing their classroom door cannot be locked or that all external doors are not locked (and monitored by every school employee) when students and employees are present.
Even before the instruction of students begins, state educational code specifies that employees are responsible for the health, safety and well-being of all students. All employees also have a right to be safe in their working environment. Kudos to the Marion County Superintendent of Schools for making this happen throughout our county.
Additionally, it is hoped that after the rigorous inspection of all schools, procedures, where needed, are put in placed and enforced for safety. Any costs necessary to implement these repairs, additions, implementations, and/or training must be a priority made available with Marion County's annual budget.
Wonderful things are happening in the Marion County School System and, with continued and competent administrators as we appear to employ, our schools will remain successful and safe for every student and employee.
Sharon Brisbin
Fairmont
