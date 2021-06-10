The recent press release from WVU Medicine announcing that new programs, more beds and new life are coming to the WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center is truly wonderful news for this community!
Most significant to me in the announcement of the planned nine figure (approximately $110 million) investment for the multi-phase patient care expansion is the "re-operationalizing and renovating of the operating rooms and procedure rooms."
In emergency situations, having a fully equipped and staffed operating room close by will undoubtedly save lives. The fact that Marion County residents will be able to have most routine needed surgical procedures at home is the BEST NEWS.
To me, being a patient in a hospital about to have surgery is somewhat like being a passenger on an airplane; you are not in control at a very vulnerable and scary time in your life. Being at one's home hospital with family at those times brings needed comfort and reassurance which is often the most important prescription a patient can receive.
Hopefully, when these new operating suites are available, they will take some of the strain off the already overburdened operating facilities at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown and the WVU UHC Hospital in Clarksburg.
As a proud graduate of the WVU School of Medicine, I offer my sincere, humble thanks to the West Virginia University Health System and West Virginia University Hospitals for this commitment announced by Albert L. Wright, President and CEO
Stanard L. Swihart, MD
Fairmont
