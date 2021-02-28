I am writing as a student of West Virginia University to vocalize my deep opposition to WV Senate Bill 246, allowing licensed employees, staff, and students of public universities to carry concealed weapons on campus. This legislation poses an eminent threat to campuses statewide by increasing the danger of unnecessary violence and compromising the safety of students, faculty and staff members, and neighboring communities.
In March of 2019, U.S. Marshals were involved in a fugitive chase that ended near the campus of WVU. I was sitting in a classroom when I got word that officers with sniper rifles were poised atop the footbridge over University Avenue, and I immediately became afraid for my safety. I learned later of the fugitive chase and of course, I am grateful that the fugitive in this case was detained, however I cannot imagine how differently the events that day may have played out had students on campus that day been carrying concealed weapons and decided to take matters into their own hands.
Studies demonstrate how schools that adopt campus carry laws have higher rates of violence than those without. And given the sometimes contentious discussions taking place on campuses about race, politics, or other sensitive topics, the presence of firearms has a chilling effect which can erode freedom of speech and academic freedom in the classroom. Firearms have no place on university campuses and will only distract from student learning. We cannot allow the WV Legislature to pass SB 246.
Shelby Johnson
Morgantown
Commented
