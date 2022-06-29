WV Men, listen up!
Now with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, West Virginia women find themselves subject to WV Code 61-2-8 that spells out the criminality and punishments for abortion.
This law was written in 1882 by Civil War era men at a time when women did not have the legal right to vote in this country. Women would not have that right for 38 more years and they have never once in the 140 years since the passing of this law ever actually exercised that right!
WV Men, listen up!
The women of West Virginia have never once had the opportunity to vote for or against a law that specifically prosecutes them and spells out the criminal punishments for women's abortions. West Virginia women have never once, in 140 years since the law was written, had their voice heard with a vote on whether abortion is criminal and what its punishments are.
WV Men, listen up!
Are we OK with this? Are we OK allowing a law written exclusively by men from the Civil War era spell out the punishments for our wives and daughters today, punishments that could place them in handcuffs for up to 10 years, while knowing full well that women in this state have never once been given the opportunity to vote on this law?
Do we believe that women are equal, that they should have the right to a vote?
WV Men, listen up! It is time to fight for your women's voices! Let her vote!
Josh Keck
Huntington, W.Va.
