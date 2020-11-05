I believe the city of Fairmont should reconsider having a Veterans Day parade.
Our veterans still deserve the honor and respect that is due them for what they did for our country. They did not cancel or delay any war related to illness or weather.
Our veteran soldiers and current soldiers were told to continue the work before them. The veterans and currently enlisted men and women can travel in vehicles to provide them with the safety that is needed. The citizens of Fairmont should follow all of the safety guidelines that would decrease any risk for the spread of the coronavirus.
If the citizens of Fairmont can have a parade to get people out to vote, why can't we have a parade to honor our veterans. There does not have to be bands or candy, just a day of recognition for their hard work and dedication for our country. I would be standing there beside the road with my family and friends to wave a flag in honor of them.
Let's not forget them this year.
Carol Rush
Fairmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.