The late John Lewis stated: “If you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have a moral obligation to do something about it.” Thus, my letter.
As a lifelong resident of Fairmont, I’ve always been proud of my city, my state and my country and those elected leaders who uphold democratic ideals for everyone regardless of political affiliation. Since the 2016 election, I’ve been appalled and disheartened by the extreme partisanship that has been fueled nationally, which has unfortunately also infiltrated our local and state politics. The spreading of disinformation, alternative “facts” and lies, perpetuated by the President and his administration, have undermined our institutions, our democracy, and our world standing.
The callous disregard for immigrant families and individuals of color, the refusal to recognize “Black Lives Matter,” the disrespect of veterans and our active military, and the mocking of those who are physically and/or mentally challenged, portray America as a racist and discriminatory country. Respect and decency matter.
The promotion of conspiracy and “deep-state” theories as truth, the denial of science regarding climate change, the politicization of the COVID-19 pandemic, expose the United States as a country that has lost its moral compass and its empathy to the people it serves. Truth and caring matter.
The attempts to undermine the United States Postal Service and the election process, (which we’re constantly being told is “rigged”), along with the Senate leadership’s refusal to uphold voting rights, is an affront to us and to our Constitution which is being ignored by the President, the U.S. Attorney General and their enablers. The rule of law and the tenets of our democracy matter. Swearing an oath to the Constitution matters.
Those in elected office have the power, good or bad, to influence our national discourse and shape the moral character of our nation. Our Constitutional right to freedom of speech does not give us the right to disparage others with whom we disagree. Everyone is entitled to their opinions, but not their own set of “facts.” The national discourse should not be weaponized to purposely sow hatred and division. Words do matter.
I am acutely aware we’re living in divisive times as a result of corrosive and narcissistic leadership. But divisive or not, there is, and has never been ANY excuse for disrespecting one another because of a difference of ideology, political affiliation or opinion. As a country, we must do better!
I was raised by parents from the “greatest generation” who worked hard, played by the rules, lived their faith, loved their family and their country and always respected the rights of others. Their values are my values.
So on Election Day, regardless of party affiliation, I’m hoping the citizens of this great country vote as Americans. Why? Because as John Lewis stated: “If you see something that is not right…you have a moral obligation to do something about it.” Democracy matters.
Sincerely,
Brenda M. Giannis
Fairmont
