The piece on Bluefield evangelical churches was regionally relevant with universal application.
People of common biblical faith encounter great subtleties in “working out their own salvation,” as Paul instructs in his letter to the Philippians. That said, certain basics apply to all social behavior, faith-motivated or otherwise. In a civil society, magnanimity cannot extend to lying, deceit, violent behavior, or illegal actions — from people of any viewpoint.
The Bluefield pastors interviewed seem to have several things right. First, Christian believers are to regard as spiritual brothers those whose “working out” of biblical values differs from their own. Particularly, I would suggest, in a polarized secular realm like politics. Second, acknowledge that living one’s faith in this present world is an individual duty, and under America’s form of government, one in which believers are invited (and perhaps biblically responsible) to participate politically. And finally, recognize that we are to “judge nothing before the time, until the Lord come, who both will bring to light the hidden things of darkness and will make manifest the counsels of the hearts: and then shall every man have praise of God.” That’s Paul again, to the Corinthians.
Regardless of one’s religious beliefs, adopting those principles — not jumping to conclusions, respecting and not demonizing people with other viewpoints, and acknowledging we ourselves are not omniscient — would do a lot to elevate current civil discourse.
Barbara Grigg
Bunner Ridge
