In 2019, Sen. Joe Manchin co-sponsored a voting rights bill. Now he opposes key provisions in the For the People Act which would make elections safe and accessible for all.
A majority 79% of West Virginia voters, both Republican and Democratic, support the bill.
It seems billionaire Charles Koch funded Manchin via the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to get him to do their bidding. Manchin even borrowed the Chamber’s talking points. Seems money is more important to Manchin than voting rights or the will of his constituents.
Sandra Folzer
Mansfield, Pennsylvania
