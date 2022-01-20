Living in confusing times must make possible a jumble of messy thinking and action. Attempts to make sense of Republican plus two Democratic Senators’ obstructing access to voting rights, despite the overwhelming support of wider access to the electoral process, are perplexing. Maybe not so much with the Republicans owing to their minority status, largely of their own making. Their fear of Trump has demonstrated their lack of courage in doing what is best for the country, and consequently, their growing inability to get elected to anything. Their obstructing voting rights make sense from a self-centered point of view.
But Democratic Senators Manchin from West Virginia and Sinema from Arizona baffle me. Perhaps, Manchin has a point in insisting that voting rights and “Build Back Better” legislation should garner wider support from the Senate. To achieve that, Manchin seems to be urging the President to make a stronger push, both across the aisle and around the country, to convince even larger majorities to support such action. Is this an authentic objective on Manchin’s mind, or is it a clever maneuver, orchestrated by the fossil fuel industry and other corporate giants to maintain their self-interest in the political process?
Manchin’s camp is now bombarding West Virginia with a media ad campaign trying to convince us that his obstructionism is really best for us and the country. Wonder where the funds come from supporting such an expensive operation? His indebtedness to corporate tycoons is well known, as he continues to profit from investments and ownership in such industries. His off-the-cuff statement that he didn’t want his grandchildren to be saddled by more taxation, considering their privileged status, doesn’t seem to take in the needs of the larger society.
It’s difficult to know how much of Manchin’s motivation derives from the best interest of the country or is rooted in elitist attitudes of the wealthy toward common humanity. The gigantic push to disenfranchise more and more voters from the electoral process, despite Manchin’s ridiculous remark to reporters yesterday that “the government wouldn’t let that happen,” is utterly befuddling.
It’s quite a challenge not to suspect that underneath all the blather are prejudices directed at the more common folk like us, regarding us as incapable. The tendency of power is to protect its ability to stay in power. That’s one reason term limits will always be resisted. Assumptions that only those in power are knowledgeable in deciding what’s best for the nation places us all over the edge of a precipice hanging on to just a twig, seconds away from a devastating fall into rule by the few over the many. If that is the objective of those holding power, then I am incensed and more devoted to holding our elected officials to account!
Jim Norton
Fairmont
