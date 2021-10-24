Joe Manchin has repeated an old conservative argument claiming that those who don’t work shouldn’t receive subsidies, particularly the Child Tax Credit. The argument’s history dates back to a misinterpretation of a saying attributed to St. Paul.
Even though stiff requirements exist to assure that those receiving Child Tax Credit payments need them, Manchin falls in line with those who refuse to heed the need, based on an idea rooted in the misuse of scripture.
As one who has been credentialed in the study of the Bible, the history of its development and the complex situations that gave rise to its views, it is maddening how ignorant ideas are blamed on the Bible. The corny idea that anyone who doesn’t work should not eat (II Thessalonians 3:10 NSRV) was really addressed to the idle rich. As the peasant and slave classes never had the chance to be idle, then the biblical injunction was not addressed to them.
There is further evidence of St. Paul’s dismay with the wealthy’s behavior in the churches he founded.
The early Christians gathered on Sundays for the Lord’s Supper, which was more like a church covered-dish dinner. But the idle rich would show up earlier than the tenant farmers and slave class could.
While the poor worked from sunup to sunset, the privileged, having arrived at the Sunday feast a couple of hours earlier, consumed all the best food, no doubt prepared by their slaves, leaving only the bare staples and leftovers for the working-class members. So furious is Paul about what’s going on that his words shout off the page, if you’re going to behave that way, stay home! “…you show contempt for the church of God and humiliate those who have nothing.” (I Corinthians 11:23 NSRV)
Senator Manchin’s implied contempt for the less fortunate is shameful in its disregard of their plight.
His obstructing “Build Back Better,” insisting that the plan be shorn by more than half would deprive families in severe need of the opportunities to improve their chances of becoming more viable citizens. Given that the Trump Tax Cuts benefited the top 20% of the wealthy exorbitantly more than other taxpayers, it seems fair that they bear more responsibility for all our citizens’ welfare. An article in the Times West Virginian on Oct. 15 featured a visit by members of “Patriotic Millionaires” to Manchin’s Fairmont office, advocating for a fair tax system that taxes everyone equally according to their revenue.
Joe’s position of wealth is well known.
Using the Bible to justify his fortunate circumstances with unbiblical slams against the poor is precisely what Jesus attacked in the well-off of his day who heaped further misery on the oppressed. As another Readers Write submission put it, “Say it isn’t so, Joe, that you would” crush the hurting while you live in luxury.
James Norton
Fairmont
