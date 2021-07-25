The definition of an opinion is a view or judgment about something, not necessarily based on fact or knowledge.
Recently a Sonja Canfield from Temple Texas did just that, gave her opinion about my hometown, our community, Mannington a town I own a business in, live in and represent as the Mayor now.
I was heartbroken to see what the TW allowed Ms. Canfield to write about my community, because you see I see a different version of my town. Yes, I see some of our buildings in ruin, but what Sonja Canfield neglected to see was the amazing new restaurants that have all just opened up in the last few years, a coffee shop in our historic theater, a tea shop in our historic masonic building, a thriving library which is now open after COVID.
Our beautiful Hough Park is second to none in Marion County, Bowers Park has been completely reinvented by the Elks Lodge 388, our brand new Wintergarden Park that was secured by a $100,00 grant made available to our city, which will soon be showing movies and hosting entertainment on select weekends.
I see people investing in their community, 90% of our storefronts are owned by hard-working folks that live in Mannington. I’m positive that Ms. Canfield didn’t visit us on a busy Saturday when town is bustling with restaurants full of people enjoying breakfast after stopping by Traders Alley for our farmers market.
You see Ms. Canfield didn’t use her opinion on facts or knowledge. She probably had no clue that in 2017 Mannington experienced a devastating 100-year flood, and maybe she didn’t think about that our country is just coming out of a global pandemic. In which I am so very proud to be able to say that through that pandemic and government shutdown Mannington lost not one business!
Actually we came out of it with a few new business opening up. I’m sure Ms. Canfield moving away and living in Temple Texas has forgot the pride and the resilience of the people in Mannington. During the 2017 flood we adopted “Mannington strong.”
We are definitely moving forward, so if you, Ms. Canfield, view us as a little falling apart town, we will remind you. We are “Mannington Strong.” We are always rebuilding, growing, and we have never lost our sense of pride for our community. I’m sorry Ms. Canfield that you are looking at Mannington as it once was, and instead of what Mannington CAN be Now Reinventing, changing and growing.
“Mannington Strong”
Lora Michael
Mayor of Mannington
