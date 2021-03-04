Former Marion County Clerk of Court Janice Cosco is the main person Marion County has to thank for getting the High Level Bridge restored.
Janice set up a committee comprised of her, Mary Sutton and Tony Greco. Together, they worked to get the High Level Bridge placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Then, they worked with Charleston and the West Virginia Division of Highways to get funding for the bridge. In March 1998, the highway department let the contract for the bridge, and by October 2000, the restored bridge reopened.
The highway department was not going to get involved until the bridge was placed on the register.
Janice Cosco did a lot for Marion County and she will be missed.
Patricia Joanne Cimaglia
Fairmont
