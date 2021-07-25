Days after Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission’s sponsored performance of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” at Palatine Park, I continue to be appreciative for the show. Performed by “The Rustic Mechanicals-West Virginia's Shakespeare Troupe,” the group’s stated goal of presenting the play the way Shakespeare would have done if he were alive today was achieved.
One reason Shakespearean performances seem so sterile and boring today is that the humorous, often lewd depictions, as well as musical interludes, of the original performances are usually omitted from today’s literal presentations.
Of course, if the additional comedic and musical portions were included along with the entire play, it would last an entire afternoon. Audiences in Shakespeare’s time came to his shows the way some people attend a carnival or watch back-to-back football games on TV.
Obviously, the performance Sunday evening left out much of the script, out of necessity. It would have been impossible to present the entire play. I was waiting for some lines in the play that always make me laugh, such as “Methinks sometimes I have no more wit than a Christian or an ordinary man has….” (Act 1, Scene 3). Strange how the attitude about Christians back then parallels much of the reputation of Christians today. But, alas, I didn’t get to laugh at those lines.
Nevertheless, the performance succeeded in coming close to portraying the essential spirit of a Shakespearean performance, and I walked away glad I had broken a standing commitment in order to attend. Thank you MCPARC and The Rustic Mechanicals for a delightful example of Shakespeare masterfully performed as he likely would have wanted in today’s idiom.
Jim Norton
Fairmont
