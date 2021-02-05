Eliminating the state income tax is slated to be a priority for the upcoming state legislative session and is touted as something good for West Virginians.
In reality, it is something that citizens should be fighting against. Currently the income tax provides almost half the state budget which funds important things such as schools, roads, and social services.
These things are already severely underfunded and people cannot afford to lose critical services. If it is eliminated we will have to find other sources of revenue, which might include increasing the food and sales tax, all while having to cut more from our budget.
The first thing that is always cut is education whether that be funding for our universities, the Promise scholarship, or already subpar teacher wages.
Our roads are horrendous now, but with them having even less funding, they would be rendered useless. Eliminating the income tax hurts ordinary people.
Senate President Blair mentioned that it would help bring in 400,000 new people to the state. However, this is not the way to help our population problem. We do it by showing that we are willing to invest in our people and not make everyday citizens pay the price of an asinine decision by those in Charleston.
The best thing the legislature could do regarding our tax situation is bring us new revenue. Legislators can do so by legalizing, taxing, and regulating cannabis, for example.
There are numerous ways to retain our population, bring in new people, and create revenue for our services that need funding. I do not doubt that there are issues with our state tax system, in fact I would like to see our system be more equitable.
We need to put less of a burden on the lower and middle classes and make sure that people such as our billionaire Governor actually pay their taxes and their fair share. If the income tax were to be eliminated, and sales and food taxes were subsequently increased, it would not be the likes of our Governor to have their pocketbook hurt as it would be yourself and your neighbors.
I urge everyone to be aware of the upcoming session and to not let such a disastrous decision take place.
Aryanna Islam
Fairmont
