Does it seem odd to the readers that after a long history of offering highly-successful music and theatre programs at Fairmont State University, that it is now necessary to eliminate these programs?
Does the University benefit by limiting its program offerings to the community and state it is intended to serve? Is this elimination like a canary in a mine, a precursor to other programs that might be considered for elimination? Recent closings of businesses and other entities within our community come immediately to mind. Or could this vote for elimination be an oversight in what we truly value as a society?
Among the values that are realized in the serious study of Music and Theatre include the following: historical context, discipline, aesthetics, spirit, confidence, creativity, concentration, cooperation, consistency, responsibility, talent, teamwork, imagination, dedication and the representation of other high, humane values.
I believe that these values set us apart from less-civilized societies and must be reinforced in our schools and universities. These values are not only priceless but essential to a successful civilized community and state. Is the price of elimination an affordable option?
John Schooley
Fairmont
