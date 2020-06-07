Old Glory, of thee I no longer sing
for you no longer wave gallantly, and
what once was “what so proudly we hail,”
has been besmirched through elitist greed and toadies of hate.
You might as well not still be there
even “though bombs are bursting in the air,
for you have given way to crass cruelty
led by our nation’s specimens of stupidity.
“The arch of the universe bends toward justice,” said MLK,
an idea going back to ancient Jewish times, at least,
when devastating violence led that culture to insist
that surely some form of universal recompense exists.
It carried over into the earliest Christian times when Jesus followers
turned another intolerable incidence of innocent suffering
into a superhero story of final triumph where justice would prevail,
if only it were true, if only it were true!
Chaos, turmoil and most of all, suffering overtake us now,
thousands of protesters have taken to the streets.
Maybe, like the Sixties, facing tear gas canisters and rubber bullets,
Lady Justice will remove that blinder and awaken to life that’s meant to be.
Yes, a great big “Maybe” for sure.
If only that other song were our national anthem,
then no more would we sing a war song, but giving thanks for this land,
we would intone in prayer-like form:
“God mend our ev’ry flaw…Confirm our soul in self-control…
(so that) selfish gain will no longer stain…
and (all) souls wax fair as earth and air, and Music hearted sea!”
James Norton
Fairmont
