Senate Bill 167 has been introduced in the January 2023 legislative session. It covers the controversial topic of marijuana legalization with respect to restrictions on age, permissible amounts of production and possession, even to the allocation of funds from the drug’s sale to the Division of Justice and Community Service to train state and local law enforcement in the identification of drivers under the influence of cannabis.
SB 167 ignores two indisputable facts: marijuana is a Schedule I drug on the Controlled Substance Act; and the American Medical Association says “cannabis is a dangerous drug and as such is a public health concern.”
Schedule I is the most restrictive schedule of the Controlled Substances Act. Marijuana is a Schedule I drug because of its high potential for abuse, with no accepted medical use in America and its lack of accepted safety for use under medical supervision. National Institute of Drug Abuse research reveals the following risks for marijuana use: addictive for many; short term memory impairment; alters judgment and decision making; reduces motor coordination and reaction time and a cancer risk to children when used during pregnancy. These facts make the use of marijuana risky at any age.
The bill obviously intends the age of twenty-one to be restrictive but the brain of a young person does not fully mature until the mid-20’s. The developing brain becomes more efficient, strengthens in abilities like self-control. The use of marijuana alters the developing brain chemistry; cognitive problems and ultimately dependency result. Nine percent of marijuana users become dependent. Most alarming is the evidence of long term bodily damage. Research shows the airway and lung irritation resulting from marijuana smoke dramatically increases the risk of cancer. Well known is the cancer risk associated with tobacco; but research proves one “joint” of marijuana contains as many carcinogens as five cigarettes.
Marijuana, classed by the DEA and the FDA as a Schedule I drug remains illegal under federal law. The American Medical Association says marijuana is a dangerous drug, a public health concern and “recommends modifying state and federal laws to emphasize public health based strategies to address and reduce cannabis use.”
West Virginians need to abide by federal law and heed the admonition of medical professionals. Passage of SB167 should not be considered by the 2023 West Virginia Legislature.
Kathleen E. Johnson, of Rivesville, is president of the West Virginia Woman’s Christian Temperance Union.
