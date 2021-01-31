We have a group of community servers who daily stand at the ready to spring into active sudden service. The Marion County Health Department is one such often unnoticed and unappreciated group of dedicated people who perform daily necessary services to countless citizens with diverse needs.
The current COVID-19 pandemic has thrust this group into an emergency demand that has totally overwhelmed their functioning normal structure and capacity for service. My wife and I today received our second COVID-19 vaccination. I have been thankfully amazed, with personal calls to the Health Department, at the congenial and personal attention given me. In all honesty, I have pictured these professional and caring people as having a scream room where they can go to release the moment-by-moment pressure of simply remaining pleasant and nice.
As with too many of our dedicated community servers, we take for granted their valuable services until suddenly they are called into immediate and urgent action. During these mass vaccinations, I have observed a personal caring and assistance to some who were unable to fill out paperwork or were barely mobile. Their compassion was very evident and went far beyond their vocational job description.
Kudos to Mr. Lloyd White for his leadership and his efficient, dedicated, and compassionate team. Many others volunteered their time and professional training to assist in this time of community need and urgency as well.
May I suggest that we offer our gratitude to any and all who in any manner have once more proven that we all are very dependant on each other? My community pride and gratitude have been reignited with the beautifully displayed call to arms exemplified by our Marion County Health Department.
It is so sad that it often takes tragedy to cause a personal inventory of countless blessings that others freely give to us. May God richly bless the entire staff and volunteers of our Health Department as they continue to cope and efficiently serve us in all situations of community need.
We all must be alert to give service. What counts a great deal in life is what we do for others.
Your twice punctured new friend,
Elton Slusser
Fairmont
