During times of stress many of us turn to nature to find peace. Maybe it’s taking a walk to clear your mind in a town park.
I personally enjoy running on tree-lined trails in Fairmont and Morgantown parks. The access and maintenance of many of the public lands we turn to, are made possible by the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund uses royalties on offshore oil and gas production to support conservation and recreation projects across the nation. Since 1964, West Virginia has received more than $240 million from the LWCF to support over 500 projects in 54 of our 55 counties. In Marion County, this includes places like Fairmont Park.
The Great American Outdoors Act, a strong bipartisan bill introduced by our own Sen. Joe Manchin, is poised to move through Congress. If passed, it would permanently fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund – providing even more public outdoor places for us to enjoy and ensuring the lands we love receive the maintenance they deserve.
I’d like to thank Senator Manchin for his leadership on the Land and Water Conservation Fund. I encourage Senator Shelley Moore Capito, and our Representatives Mooney, Miller and McKinley to join Senator Manchin in championing LWCF.
Our public lands are an incredible source of peace and tranquility during these troubling times. It’s time for Congress to come together and pass the Great American Outdoors Act.
John Baker
Morgantown
