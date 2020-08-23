The city of Fairmont has treated the family of Amy Parks, a long-time community activist, very shabbily.
First, the city manager gave Amy's family and friends permission to hold a memorial service in Windmill Park. Amy was a welfare rights organizer and Windmill Park was the site of a big rally for Amy and Joane Clay, both of whom were wrongfully accused of fraud.
Next, the family was refused permission, then required to re-apply.
Finally, the city manager left town and the city attorney refused permission.
An injustice has been done and should be corrected by firing the ones responsible.
Timothy Dent
St. Albans, W.Va.
