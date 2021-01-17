How else can the attack on the Capitol be experienced than with disappointment and depression, emotions proving heavy to bear? Perhaps the most painful part for one who spent 46 years as a pastor of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, is that the atrocious insurrection was carried out by fervent Christians who carried signs bearing the name “Jesus,” including a huge banner draped over the mammoth wall of one side of the Capitol Building.
While not wanting to say it, yet forced to such recognition, last week’s episode is simply another example of Christianity’s violent history, unfortunately implemented mostly by white people. Except for the first 300 years of the Jesus movement, the Church has sanctioned and/or fought bloody wars and persecutions rivaling the worst of all the conquering tyrants that ever existed. The Spanish Inquisition, the Crusades (one of which compelled parents to sell their children into slavery in order to raise funds for the war), the various missionary movements’ invasions into foreign countries and cultures disrupting their way of life, sometimes under threat of torture, the bible-toting Ku Klux Klan and its lynching madness.
Suddenly the awareness is too overwhelming to resist. To possess faith must mean that you have to be against something. Years ago, one of my friends, who was really hypercritical of religion, suddenly experienced a “conversion” at the same time he was going through a difficult situation. He had my blessing, that is, until his earlier criticisms against religion turned into disgust toward those whose Christian experience was not identical to his. He was a lot more fun as an atheist. Of course, I was judged because my “salvation” didn’t parallel his. I regret that we’re no longer friends. Is it that once you become convinced that you possess absolute truth, you have to have others to keep reassuring you or turn into enemies? Does that explain why so many congregations are made up of people who look and think alike? Is that one way to understand how a mob can gather in the name of Jesus and be goaded into hateful violence?
Faith, hope and all those “loaded” words seem to have an underside that, when exposed, condemn others whose views differ. The seditious, vicious behavior at the Capitol reflects a faith that God favored the “righteous” overturning of an election and killing of any who stood in the way, carried out in the hope that 1776 was again happening and would once again lead to victory. “Gott mit uns,” Hitler’s declaration, surfaced again vocally and on the placards of the maddened mob.
I’ve had it! No longer will I view people who prattle endlessly about their “faith and hope” as reliable sources of truth. Their “magic” words are meaningless. Instead, I intend to be able to do some good, enjoy each moment of resurrection as it occurs, continue to hurt and suffer like everybody else, and breathing in and out, experience this business of being fully human.
Jim Norton
Fairmont
