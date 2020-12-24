A recent Readers Write column featured a submission that affirmed traditional Christmas celebrations as well as making assertions about other popular American ideas. Certainly, having served congregations as pastor for 46 years, I cherish Christmas customs: caroling, Christmas Eve candle-lighting services, and the mysterious wonder at the possibility of heaven touching earth. Such traditions lie deep within my being.
This response to that article attempts to question its claims. Actually, many gospels were written in those early days of the Christian movement, but only four made it into the Bible. Limiting our understanding to those four, we can trace how different ideas about Jesus’ “sonship” evolved. For example, the earliest idea about how Jesus became God’s son was that God “adopted” him upon witnessing his selfless crucifixion, exalting him to sonship through the resurrection. But later when Mark’s gospel was written (70 AD), growing insistence held that his sonship came at his baptism: “Thou art my beloved son…” Then when Matthew and Luke came along (80-90 AD), the idea changed, saying that Jesus’ “miraculous” birth was the origin of his sonship. Then, later views shifted again declaring that if Jesus were God’s son, it had to be so since the beginning of time, as in John’s gospel (90-110 AD). Certainly, these ideas didn’t flow from one to another in succession, but evolved in the usual muddy mixture of human discourse. Still, exceptionally gifted and deeply committed biblical and antiquities experts have demonstrated this evolution for the past 150 years.
The point is that never was there one-single Christian understanding. Scripture is riddled with as many different ideas as there are humans who think. What of those ideas we choose to accept or reject relates more to deeply-held unconscious beliefs stemming from our own personal histories.
The other claim in the Reader’s Write article is the notion of America’s heritage as “one nation, under God.” The Founding Fathers of our nation were Deists who held that life may have been created by God, but afterwards, life’s operation was automatic or determined, and God was free to retire. Accordingly, they rejected any idea of God’s continuing activity in current affairs. Indeed, so insistent were they in keeping God out of the body politic that they refused to allow adherence to any one religion, mandating freedom of religion and separation of church and state.
It was only in the 1950s that certain Christian perspectives succeeded in creating a false narrative of our country’s founding. The phrase “under God” was added to the Pledge of Allegiance on June 14, 1954, by a Joint Resolution of Congress. The motto embedded on our currency and public buildings “In God We Trust,” was adopted on July 30, 1956, by the 84th Congress and signed by President Eisenhower. Neither of these amendments, however, derives from any intent dating back to our beginnings.
Jim Norton
Fairmont
