According to Decision Magazine 1/2020, “Advertised as a 'nondiscrimination' law, the Equality Act would force ministry leaders, business owners, and artists to violate their religious beliefs about marriage and sexuality. It would compel medical professionals, parents and ministry leaders to provide or endorse so–called 'sex change' surgeries and treatments — even in the face of serious scientific and religiously based concerns. And it would push female athletes to the sidelines because federal law would require them to compete against biological males."
There is another bill called “Fairness For All” or the “Fairness Act” that would implement the core of the Equality Act, but it isn’t fair for anyone OUTSIDE of a religious organization or for parents and women whose rights will be undermined by the law’s gender-identity provisions.
Freedom of speech, freedom to worship and other freedoms we have been Blessed with in this country are under attack and if these bills become law, religious liberty in America would be finished once and for all.
Fellow Christian brothers and sisters, I urge you to contact Senators Manchin and Capito and other Senators to keep these dangerous bills from becoming law.
Respectfully,
Will Marple
Barrackville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.