This letter is written in response to the article, "A different kind of Holy Week" by Katherine Lopez that appeared April 14 in The Times West Virginian.
I am saddened as well as Katherine for our churches being closed during this pandemic. I am also amazed at the love of our Creator who sent his Son to give us eternal life.
Our faith will see us through to the end. A kind word, a smile can lift someone's spirit.
We need to love one another now more than ever!
Sincerely,
Carol Hursey
Fairmont
