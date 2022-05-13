I’m sitting here on my front porch on this beautiful spring day and I’d like to know what it takes to improve traffic in Fairmont?
I’ve written before about the light at Fairmont Avenue and 4th Street, and how it congests traffic off of 3rd and on northbound Fairmont Avenue. The light no longer serves a function.
The traffic too, between Speedway and the Connector along Park Avenue has become horrendous with semis and heavily-laden dump trucks. They are destroying this state route and yet the state does little to nothing to repair.
The state spent millions on the Connector. Why can’t the city council work with the state to establish more strict weight limits along Park Avenue to limit these heavy loads and force more of this traffic to the Connector?
The majority of these vehicles are ultimately all heading to the town center or beyond as Park Avenue has minimal commercial real estate. The Connector is a more direct route. Moreover, the Connector took residential property and now is essentially void of homes.
We along Park Avenue should not have to live with this noise, the rumbling of our homes, nor the wear and tear of the roads.
One suggested fix would be to change the sign on I-79 northbound near the Harrison County line that indicates to get to downtown Fairmont use exit 137. Why doesn’t this sign say to use the Connector, exit 176. Can not our city council do something to improve the lives and the quality of our roads, by limiting traffic of multi-ton vehicles along Park Ave?
Robert Vagnetti
Fairmont
