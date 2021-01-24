I'm usually a quiet person. Never wanting others to know what I think. But not this time!
I take offense (and I'm rarely offended) to the Times' front page headline for Thursday, Jan. 21. "Democracy Prevails." The headline (taken from President Biden's Inauguration speech) may be in reference to the peaceful transition of our government, however, it insinuates that because he won the election that only the Democratic Party point of view is 'democratic'; that somehow other points of view are 'undemocratic.'
I've always been conservative in my thoughts (however, not always a Republican) and am an avid reader of historical non-fiction regarding the debates concerning the founding of our Republic. One in which all voices and opinions are heard and the differences are to be debated. I am also not a sore loser. Competition is a great motivator for improvement, especially in the public arena.
But, if only one side of the debate is considered 'democratic' and the other side is not, I fear we are heading toward a very sad tyrannical time in our history.
Donald Trump was not elected because we followed his voice. He was elected because he was the only one who fought to get our voice out in the public arena, and as crass as he was, why 74 million people voted for him again.
If the Times is speaking on behalf of the Democratic Party and seeking to unify the country, this is not the message that will heal us.
Please do not dismiss the conservative voice. It will not be censored, it will not be silenced, it is not going away, and it is certainly not undemocratic!
Mike Skinner
Jacksonville, Florida
Former Fairmont resident
